Jacksonville High School volleyball fans will have plenty of chances to see the Fightin' Maiden spikers in action this fall. Not only will the team be playing at the John Alexander Gymnasium on nine occasions, Jacksonville now has Bullard and Rusk in its district, allowing Maiden fans to catch a couple of additional matches by taking a short trip down Highway 69.
Jacksonville will be calling District 18-4A home for the next two school terms. Other teams in the circuit include Hudson, Madisonville and Palestine.
Head coach Cori Snider's ladies will take the wraps off of the season at 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 when they welcome Marshall to town. The freshmen, junior varsity and varsity squads will all be in action that evening.
After playing in the Tyler Varsity Tournament (Aug. 12-13), Eustace Tournament (Aug. 18 and 20) and the Athens Tournament (Aug. 26 and 27), among other matches, Jacksonville will commence conference play by hosting the Lady Hornets from Hudson on Sept. 24.
Senior Night will take place on Oct. 21 with Madisonville set to invade John A Gym on that evening.
The Maidens are expected to have the services of a pair of 16-5A second team picks from last season in Morgan Holliday and Tacarra Foremen.
Honorable mention picks Chesni Speaker and Claire Gill are also expected to return.
Jacksonville3 will open fall training camp on Aug. 1.
Play days are slated for Aug. 5 at Lufkin and Aug. 6 at West Rusk (New London).
