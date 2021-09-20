Jacksonville Volleyball steams past Winona a 3-0 defeat

WINONA — In its next-to-last match prior to opening district play, Jacksonville blanked Winona, 3-0 (25-16, 25-21, 25-18) in Winona on Friday night.
The Maidens (11-15) will travel to Timpson on Tuesday and then launch conference play at 4:30 p.m. (varsity start time) on Friday at the John Alexander Gymnasium, with Lufkin slated to provide the opposition.
Kill leaders for the Maidens were Maegan Holliday (4 kills, 2 aces, 2 digs), Chesni Speaker (3 kills, 2 aces, 15 assists, six digs) and Kylee Carroll (3 kills, 1 ace).
Jazmyne White added two kills and five blocks, while Tacarra Foreman had two kills, a block, three aces and two digs.
Kaniah Anderson chipped in two kills and an ace, Kristen Gonzalez made a pair of kills, two aces and eight digs and Brooke Hornbuckle contributed two spikes, two aces and six digs.
SUB-VARSITY — JV: Winona 2, Jacksonville 1, FRESHMAN: Jacksonville 2, Winona 0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.