Boys basketball squads from Jacksonville and Bullard will face off at 8 p.m. on Friday at Athens High School in a District 18-4A seeding game to determine the first and second place representatives in the state playoffs, which will open early next week.
The Indians and the Panthers both finished with 9-1 records in conference play, with each team earning a victory over the other.
Jacksonville closed out the regular season on Tuesday by topping Rusk, 67-46, while Bullard knocked off Hudson, 61-53.
The Jacksonville-Bullard winner will play Gilmer (10-14, 6-6), the fourth place club out of District 17-4A, in the bi-district round, while the loser will earn a date with Kilgore (12-15, 7-4), the third place representative from 17-4A.
The Indians defeated Kilgore, 61-41, in Jacksonville on Dec. 16, 2022.
The Panthers didn't play either Gilmer or Kilgore in the regular season.
Looking ahead in the playoff bracket, the loser of the Jacksonville-Bullard game on Friday could possibly have to face No. 3-ranked Sillsbee in the second round, if both teams were successful in bi-district.
