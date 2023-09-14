Jacksonville vs. Pine Tree Preview: Injury bug bites Indians hard

When Jacksonville head football coach Jason Holman arrived at work Monday he received an injury report that contained the names of 15 players; varsity and junior varsity teams combined.
That is never good news for any team, but especially one that is quite young and inexperienced – Jacksonville returned just three starters on the offensive side from last season.
“We are riddled with injuries right now,” Holman said. “To make matters worse, some of the kids that we would promote from the junior varsity to take the place of a varsity player that is unavailable to play, are also hurt.”
So, when the 0-3 Indians take on the 1-2 Pine Tree Pirates at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Historic Tomato Bowl, the Tribe will most likely be playing a few kids in new positions, or different combinations of kids will be on the field that normally would not be playing together. When that happens, it is simply a matter of survival for Jacksonville.
“Our personnel adjustments this week, for the most part, will be in response to being short handed and not for any other reason,” Holman said. “When you are missing someone, often another player will try to step up and try to do part of the missing person’s job, in addition to his own, and when that happens, many times a mistake is made. That is something that we are trying to overcome.”
A couple of the most significant injuries involve linebacker Michael Myles and Andrew Diles. Myles, who led the Tribe in tackles earlier in the year will miss his second-straight game with an upper-body injury.
Diles, a wide out/defensive back and return specialist, suffered a major arm injury after being tackled in the end zone following his 60-yard kick-off return for touchdown in last week’s game against Crandall.
Wide out/defensive back Brendan Richards is questionable for the Pine Tree game and the Indians have been playing without running back Tyran Glenn and wide out Kenny Grant, both seniors, all season.
Tight ends Jared Holman and Ty Lindsay have been moved up from the junior varsity squad to help spell some of the injured for this week’s game.
Pine Tree played No. 7-ranked Kilgore extremely tough last week, before losing 18-0. The Pirates’ win came against Lindale in week two, while the Bucs lost to Van in the season opener.
“Pine Tree has a good football team,” Holman said. “Their defensive front is strong, they run the ball well and their quarterback is very athletic.”
Looking back, Jacksonville downed the Pirates 31-21 last year in Longview, which gave Holman his first win as Indian mentor.
The Pirates should come to town ready to try to avenge that loss, however.
Both clubs are scheduled to open district play next week.
Jacksonville will be in Athens to test the Hornets, while the Pirates entertain Marshall. Both game will get under way at 7:30 p.m.
Wigwam Nuggets-Friday is homecoming at Jacksonville. Candidates for Homecoming Queen ‘23 are Janetzy Garcia, Britney Du, Chesni Speaker, Ta’rodjah Brooks and Jazlynn Servin. King candidates include Daequan Christopher, Anthony Morales, Oliver Cumbee, Uriel Rosales and Jermaine Taylor. The crowning ceremony will get under way at 7 p.m. Friday at The Historic Tomato Bowl.
