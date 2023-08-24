Jacksonville vs. Sulphur Springs Preview: Indians must be able to handle adversity

The Jacksonville Indians will host the Sulphur Springs Wildcats at 7:30 pm. Friday in the 2023 season opener for both teams.
The Indians will be looking to avenge a 21-6 loss to the ‘Cats in last year’s meeting in Sulphur Springs.
The Tribe are coming off of a 3-7 season a year ago, while Sulphur Springs ended up going 7-4.
The head coaches for both teams – Jason Holman of Jacksonville and Brandon Haircloth of Sulphur Springs - are both in their second year as head of the respective Class 4A-I programs.
Jacksonville will have to grow up fast, as the Tribe return just four offensive starters from a year ago. On the flip side, the Wildcats have seven offensive returnees.
“We have got to be able to handle adversity,” Holman said. “We have to focus on the now and forget about the past.”
Holman said that he expects the Wildcats to be similar offensively to what they were in 2022.
“We look for them to do a lot of what they did last year,” he said. “They can run the ball and throw the ball, and I’m sure they have added a few wrinkles that we haven’t seen.
“They are a little bit farther along than we are, and they have their quarterback, running back and wide receiver back from last year.”
The Indians will have some new faces in the backfield, aside from running back Jayden Boyd who missed much of last season with a knee injury this season. Brady McCown will handle the quarterbacking duties and Reese Hicks, a transfer from Frankston, will see time at running back as well.
Senior Jermaine Taylor, who holds offers from University Texas San Antonio, Lamar University and Tarleton State University, will lead the Tribe’s receiving corp.
The McCown to Taylor connection performed well during the Indians’ preseason scrimmages.
Jacksonville has added an uptempo package to its offense this year. At this point, the Indians are trying to perfect their up-tempo game.
“We’ve got some wrinkles to iron out in the tempo game,” Holman said. “In the scrimmages we ran it just out of the base offense, so there are still parts of (the tempo package) that haven’t been seen.”
Holman said the Tribe will be striving for balance, once again this year.
“We want to have an effective running game in order to open some things up for the passing game,” he said. “We have to be smart in when choosing to run the tempo stuff and hopefully we can be in a position to win in the fourth quarter.”
Holman said that the intense heat that is expected Friday night could factor factor into play selection and personnel choices.
“It is almost impossible to be in game shape until you actually play that first game,” he said. “So, I’m expecting the heat will be an important factor for both teams in Game 1.”
By Jay Neal
sports@jacksonvilleprogress.com
