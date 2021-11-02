Jacksonville Youth Basketball announces registration plans

In-person registration for Jacksonville Youth Basketball will open on Sat., Nov. 6 between the hours of 1-4 p.m.
Additional sign-up days are Sat., Nov. 13, 2-5 p.m.; Sat., Nov. 20 9 a.m. - noon and on Sun., Dec. 5 from noon until 5 p.m.
All in-person signs ups will be held at the John Alexander Gymnasium, except for the Dec. 5 session, which will take place at Jacksonville High School.
The registration fee this season is $70 per child ($35 for siblings, with a $140 max per family).
Any registrations received after Nov. 30 will encounter a $15 late fee. No registrations will be accepted after Dec. 5.
Registration forms and payment may be mailed to T. Lynn Nabi, Jacksonville High School, 1210 Corinth Road, Jacksonville, TX 75766.
Each team will be required to practice at least one time per week.
Games will be played on Jan. 8, 15, 22, 29 and Feb. 5, 12, 2022.
There are some coaching opportunities that are available for quality individuals who are interested in advancing youth basketball in Jacksonville. If you are interested, please fill out a form and turn it in when registering.
For more in formation contact T. Lynn Nabi lynnnabi@gmail.com
