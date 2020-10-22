Jacksonville Youth Basketball Association registration nearing

Colder weather is right around the corner and, among other things, that means another exciting season of Jacksonville Youth Basketball Association (JYBA) games is not too far away.
Registration will take place at the John Alexander Gymnasium on Sat., Nov. 7 (1-4 p.m.), Sat Nov. 14 (2-5 p.m.) and Sat., Nov. 21 (9 a.m. - noon).
Sign ups will also be held from noon until 3 p.m. on Sun., Dec. 5 at Jacksonville High School.
The sign up fee is $70 per player ($35 for each additional siblings), with a cap of $140 per family.
A $15 late fee will be added to any registration that is turned in after Nov. 27. No sign up forms will be accepted after Dec. 6.
Games will be played at Jacksonville Middle School and Jacksonville High School on the following Saturdays: Jan. 9, 16, 23, 30 and Feb. 6, 12.
Each team will practice at least one night a week.
JYBA will divide boys and girls up into the following divisions: Pre K and K, 1st and 2nd grades, 3rd and 4th grades, and 5th and 6th grades. A minimum of 20 players is needed to form a division.
The draft and a coaches meeting will take place on Dec. 5.
There are opportunities for individuals to serve as team coach. The JYBA wants good quality people, who care about kids and are interested in putting in time and effort to develop the future of Jacksonville basketball. Those interested in coaching are asked to please complete the coaches section on the registration form.
To receive a registration form, or for more information, call or text Lynn Nabi (972) 977-2764.
COVID-19 protocols, as set forth by the University Interscholastic League, will be followed at all Jacksonville Independent School District facilities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.