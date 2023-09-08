Jacksonville's Alexia Moreira scores her first goal of the season for UT TYler

CLAREMORE, Okla. - Jacksonville High School-product Alexia Moreira punched in her first goal of the season Thursday night when the University of Texas Tyler played Rogers State to a 1-1 draw at Soldier Field in Claremore, Okla.
Moreira, who is a graduate student at UT-Tyler, scored at the 00:59 mark. Her goal came off of an assist by Melissa Oliveira.
Both teams scored their respective goals in the first half.
On a side note, Bullard High School graduate Emily Clark played 36:55 in goal for the Patriots. The sophomore made two saves and did not give up a goal.
Rogers State now owns a 1-1-1 record.
UT-Tyler (1-0-1) will wrap up its Oklahoma road swing by taking on East Central at 1 p.m. Saturday in Ada, Okla.
