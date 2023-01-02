GLENDALE, Ariz. - Deshawn McCuin, a graduate of Jacksonville High School, was credited with making one tackle in No. 3-ranked TCU's historic 51-45 upset over No.2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl, a College Football Playoff semi-final game on Saturday.
The game was played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
TCU quarterback Max Duggan tossed Max Duggan tossed two touchdown passes and ran for two scores.
The Horned Frogs (13-1) jumped out to a 21-6 lead at halftime and were able to hold off the Wolverines' comeback attempt in the final half.
Back-up running back Emari Demercado rushed for 150 in the TCU victory.
TCU advances to play top-ranked Georgia in the National Championship ame, which will take place on Jan. 9 at So-Fi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
McCuin is a 6'-0", junior safety.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.