Jacksonville's Gallegos, Gill earn All-16-5A team mention

Jasmine Gallegos and Claire Gill of Jacksonville High School were named to the All-16-5A softball team as first team picks.
Gallegos handled much of the pitching duties for the Brittney Barton-coached Maidens this past season while Gill played center field for Jacksonville.
Juliana Harwell, an Oklahoma Wesleyan University signee, and freshman Lakyn Robinson were selected for the league's second team.
Harwell is a right-handed pitcher/shortstop, while Robinson is a middle infielder.
Meanwhile, Toniyah Tyler and Jayden Smith were honorable mention choices.
Four Fightin Maiden softball players came away with Academic All-District lauds. That group included Harwell, Tyler, Gallegos and Chesni Speaker.
