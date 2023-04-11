Jacksonville's Josh Ambroson named Coach of the Year by Abilene ISD

ABILENE - Josh Ambroson, a graduate of Jacksonville High School and former Indian football standout, has been named as JB & Winnie Gibbs Coach of the Year/Teachers in the Limelight Celebration at Byron Craig Middle School in Abilene.
Following graduation at Jacksonville High, Ambroson played football for two seasons at McMurry University in Abilene. His final two years at McMurry were spent as a student assistant coach for the Warhawks.
In addition to football, Ambroson coaches basketball and track and field at Craig Middle School.
