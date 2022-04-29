ARLINGTON - Sophomore Emily Martinez of Jacksonville High School came in seventh place in the 3,200 Meter Run at the UIL Class 5A, Region II Track and Field Championships on Friday afternoon at the University of Texas Arlington.
Martinez was timed in 12:07, which was a four second improvement off of her runner-up finish time at the District 15/16 Area Championships earlier this month.
Amy Morefield, a junior out of Lucas Lovejoy High School, won the race and was clocked in 10:52.
Jacksonville's Jazmyne White (Triple Jump) and Aiden Gay (Shot Put) will be competing in their respective sports on Saturday.
