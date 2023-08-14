Jacksonville's Neal McCoy coming to Crockett in November, tickets now on sale

CROCKETT – Country music singer and Jacksonville native Neal McCoy will be appearing in concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, November 17 at the Crockett Civic Center.
McCoy’s show will be a part of the Piney Woods Fine Arts Association’s Fall 2023/Spring 2024 musical series.
Some of the other musicians and groups that are scheduled to appear include country recording artist Mark Chestnutt (October 27), contemporary country star Collin Raye (January 27, 2024) and Hotel California “A Salute to the Eagles”, which is scheduled to take place on February 16, 2024.
Tickets for the evening with Neal McCoy are priced at $55 and $45 and may be purchased online at pwfaa.showare.com.
McCoy, who now resides in Longview, had back-to-back No. 1 singles in the early 90s with “No Doubt About It” and “Wink”.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.