Jacksonville's new football district sports two top 10 teams

If one thought Jacksonville's road to the playoffs would be a smooth one with the Tribe having been assigned to Class 4A, Division I, after playing at the Class 5A level for a number of years, perhaps they should think again.
The University Interscholastic League's bi-annual realignment, which took place in February, placed the Indians in a wicked-tough conference.
According to Dave Campbell's Texas Football magazine, two of the top 10 teams in the publication's Class 4A Preseason poll are members of District 9-4A-I, which also includes the Tribe.
Chapel Hill, fresh off of an 11-4 campaign, is ranked No. 3, while the Bulldogs from Kilgore, 11-2 in 2021, are slotted in the No. 8 slot.
The six schools that are joining Jacksonville in the league won 60.6-percent (43-28) of their games collectively last season.
The remaining district rivals for the Tribe, along with their 2021 overall record include: Athens (5-5), Henderson (4-6), Lindale (7-5) and Palestine (6-5).
Jacksonville lost non-district games to both Palestine (51-27) and Henderson (21-6) a year ago.
Jacksonville head football coach Jason Holman was probably not surprised in the least when he learned how lofty Texas Football regards Chapel Hill and Kilgore.
Holman has said from the start; from the first time that he was introduced last winter as the Indians' new mentor, that the Tribe would find themselves in an incredibly tough district; loaded from top to bottom.
Texas Football has now echoed those sentiments.
The Indians will open training camp on the morning of Monday, Aug. 1.
