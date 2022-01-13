Jacksonville's Vito High signs NLI with Bossier Parish CC

Jacksonville High School basketball standout Vito High formalized his plans on continuing his academic and basketball career at Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC) on Thursday morning when he autographed a National Letter of Intent to attend the Bossier City, La. college.
BPCC is a member of NJCAA Region XIV, which also includes all of the junior colleges in East Texas.
High's signing ceremony took place inside the Jacksonville Commons as family, friends, classmates and coaches — including two members of the BPCC Cavalier coaching staff — looked on.
“This really means a lot to me,” High said. “It's taken a lot of hard work and there have been a lot of nights that I have wondered if I ever would have an opportunity like this one.”
High, the son of Victor and Ashunti High, said that he is looking forward to getting over to BPCC and that he believes he will fit in well there.
“Bossier likes to play fast and that is my style of basketball, what I am used to playing, so I think that will be a plus for me,” he said. “Also, they have a real nice campus and good facilities.”
High, always a threat to score, in a variety of ways, was the District 16-5A Offensive Most Valuable Player in 2021.
His moves on the court appear to be instinctive and natural, but they have actually taken years to develop and fine tune.
“Staying in the gym and putting the time in is what gives me the confidence to go out there and score from just about anywhere on the court,” Vito High, who is coached by Mark Alexander, said.
As for as his favorite memory as a Jacksonville Indian, Vito High thought back to a late-winter night last season.
“We beat Whitehouse in Whitehouse to qualify for the playoffs and when the game was over we went into the locker room and celebrated for about 30 minutes; I will never forget that,” he said.
With his team owning a 16-4 record on the day before the district opener this season, Vito High, is without question, hoping he and his teammates will have at least a couple more locker room celebrations to take part in.
