Jacksonville's Whitaker's pinch single gives Texas Austin Regional crown

AUSTIN — Jordyn Whitaker, a true freshman from Jacksonville, stroked a base hit to right field early Monday morning, which drove Lauren Burke in to score, what turned out to be the only run of the game in No. 11 Texas' 1-0 victory over No.10 Oregon in the championship game of the Austin Regional.
Whitaker was batting as a pinch hitter for the Longhorns (40-17).
The tournament was delayed for five hours due to rain on Sunday, and Texas and Oregon (42-12) didn't get under way until after 11 p.m. Sunday night. The game wrapped up at 1:16 a.m. Monday morning.
Texas advances to the Super Regional where the Longhorns will face No. 5 Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla. later this week.
The Texas-Oklahoma State winner will advance to the Women's College World Series.
Whitaker is the daughter of Paul and Michelle Whitaker of Jacksonville.
