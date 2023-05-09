With the 2022-23 school term quickly ticking down, Jacksonville High School seniors Jazmyne White and Dylen Roberts signed their respective national letters of intent during a signing ceremony that took place on Tuesday afternoon at the JHS Auditorium.
White will be attending Huston-Tillotson University (NAIA), located in Austin, while Roberts will be joining the Angelina College (NJCAA) men's soccer team later this year.
After thanking everyone for taking time out to attend the festivities, Jacksonville athletic director and head football coach Jason Holman reminded the crowd that the purpose of gathering was to celebrate White and Roberts being able to to continue to better themselves in the academic and athletic arenas at the next level.
White will be attending Huston-Tillotson on a track and field scholarship.
After competing in several events at the recent Class 4A, Region III Championships, White earned a berth in Triple Jump at the state track and field championships, which take place on Thursday at the University of Texas Austin.
"For as long as I have known this kid (White), she has had goals," Jacksonville girl's head track and field coach Sharae Schmitt said. "And was of those goals was to get to state."
White explained how things unfolded for her to have an opportunity to compete at a four-year school.
"It really was a blessing from God," she said. "I only had interest from Jacksonville College and then one night about 10 0'clock I received a call from (Huston-Tillotson head track and field coach Royce Dennis) and from there everything just fell into place.
Coach Dennis, a 1994 graduate of Jacksonville High School, made the trip home for White's signing.
White is the daughter of Linda White and Ray Whitaker.
"My mother ran an 11.09 in the 100 her junior year and my father was on the track and field team (in high school), so I feel like I got some good genes," White said.
Rogers was a standout defender on the Tribe soccer team that advanced all the way to the regional final for the first time in school history during the recently completed campaign.
"After so many of our matches this year opposing coaches and scouts would come up and ask me about Dylen," Jacksonville head boy's soccer coach Rudy Jaramillo said. "It is nearly impossible to defend a defender that makes the runs that he makes. His work ethic is superior and he is a leader... from the first practice to the last game this year, Dylen was not only our team captain, but our leader."
Roberts seemed a little bit surprised that he will have an opportunity to play collegiate soccer.
"I was ready to get going and get down to Angelina and start work on my studies,: he said. "And then the opportunity to continue playing soccer came up."
Roberts said he plans on getting a degree in heating, ventilation and air conditioning at Angelina.
For anyone wondering how to become a leader, Roberts had this advice.
"Every team or group needs a leader," he said. "You have to set your mind to it in becoming the leader and you have to work harder than everyone else."
Leading by example sums up Roberts' career as a Tribe Soccer standout nicely.
