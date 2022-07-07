Jacob Rowland takes over as head track and field/cross country coach at JC

Jacksonville College's track and field and cross country programs have a new leader.
Jacob Rowland has been named as the school's head coach of the men's and women's running squads. He replaces Kirby Shepherd, who according to a JC release, has accepted a coaching position at the University of Texas-Tyler (NCAA, Division II).
Shepherd will continue to work as a faculty member at JC.
Rowland, who is from Quitman, is a former Jaguar cross country runner.
