Jaden Young gets a double-double in latest Jaguar victory

Jaden Young, a sophomore out of Houston, pumped in 15 points and came down with 12 rebounds and Jacksonville College went on to beat Dallas College-Mountain View, 64-60, at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse on Saturday.
Young also had three assists in the game.
Dini Mohamed, a freshman from Nashville, Tenn., knocked down 14 points and Dallas Madison-product Kaden Keel, a freshman, added eight points.
The Jags drained 20 of 33 (60.6%) free throws in moving to 2-0 for the year. Conversely, the Lions made just 8 of 17 (47.1%) from the charity stripe.
JC's next game will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Thur. when the Jagsters are scheduled to play Odessa College. That game will take place at Collin College in Plano.
