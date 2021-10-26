Jags, Lady Jags earn Region XIV playoff berths

The Jacksonville College men's soccer team handed Tyler Junior College its first Region XIV loss in the final regular season finale on Saturday in Jacksonville.
Paulo Villalobos was credited with the match-winning shot in the second overtime round (106th minute), giving JC the dramatic victory.
Assisting on the play was Keita Karasawa.
Earning the clean sheet win for the Jags was keeper Michelle Brizio who stopped seven Apache shots on goal.
TJC 14-2 overall, came into the match ranked No. 4 in the nation. The Apaches fell to No. 7 in this week's poll, following the upset loss.
JC (8-6, 8-6) advances to the Region XIV playoffs and will face Coastal Bend College (8-7-1, 8-6) at 3 p.m. Friday at the JC Soccer Field. The Jag men and the Cougars split their regular season meetings with CBC winning 2-1 in Jacksonville and the Jags blanking CBC 1-0 in Beeville.
The Lady Jaguars lost, 2-0, to the top-ranked Apache Ladies (18-0, 14-0) on Saturday; but have still qualified for post season play.
The JC women (8-6, 8-6) will face Angelina College (10-4, 10-4) in the opening round of the Region XIV playoffs. That match is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday at the Lufkin High School Soccer Complex.
The Lady Runners and the Lady Jags split their regular season contests.
Both JC soccer teams are coached by Martin Melchor.
