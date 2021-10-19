Jaguar Soccer goes 2-0 for the week, now 6-6

Jacksonville College's men's soccer team went 2-0 last week in Region Xiv play to even its docket at 6-6, 6-6 in Region XIV.
The Jaguars shut out Blinn College, 3-0, on Wednesday in Jacksonville and clipped Coastal Bend College, 1-0, in Beeville on Saturday.
In the victory over Blinn, JC collected first half goals from Joseph McGee (unassisted) and Alberto Romano, on an assist from Keita Karasawa, to go 2-0 at the break.
McGee added an insurance goal in the 55th minute for good measure. Joel Garcia provided the assist.
Michelle Brizio had six saves between the pipes to earn the clean sheet win.
A Julius Rahmig goal that was scored in the 57th minute was the only goal that either squad could produce in the Coastal Bend match.
Rahmig scored on a free kick.
Goal keeper information was unavailable.
The Jags are scheduled to host Trinity Valley at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
