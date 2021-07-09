Jaguar Soccer lands NCAA D-I transfer

Joe McGee, will bring the Jacksonville College Jaguar soccer team some NCAA Division I experience when he arrives in town next month.
McGee, a 5-5” forward, will be transferring from DePaul University (NCAA, Division I) in Chicago.
He is from Boerne. Texas and he prepped at Coppell High School.
The Jags, finished up with an overall record of 6-7-1 5-7-1 Region XIV last season.
The JC men had a record 6-7-1 overall, and 5-7-1 in Region XIV, and at one time last season the JC men were nationally ranked, for the first time in school history.
