Jaguars clip Cavaliers, 83-75, four JC men score in double digits

The Jacksonville College men's basketball team earned its first win of the season on Saturday evening at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse where the Jaguars handed Bossier Parish (La.) Community College an 83-75 defeat.
The Jags, who led 48-38 at the break, were hot from the field and connected at a 57.1% (32-56) clip, which BPCC couldn't match.
Four Jag starters ended the game in double figures.
Jerry Boston Jr. paced the attack by canning 18 points, to go along with four rebounds.
Longview High-product Phillip Washington dropped in 16 points, pulled down six rebounds and had four assists.
Keldrick Hayes Jr., finished with 15 points to compliment his five caroms.
Kenan Mitchell knocked down 11 points and amassed eight rebounds and had eight assists.
The Jags (1-5, 1-5) are continuing to recover from a two-week team-wide quarantining (COVID-19 protocols) that ended on the first day of the regular season.
Head coach Louis Truscott's Jags will head to Carthage to test Panola College on Wednesday. The Ponies are (5-1, 5-1) on the year after knocking off Paris Junior College, 71-70, on Saturday.
