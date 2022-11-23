ATHENS - Jacksonville College recorded its first win of the season on Tuesday by polishing off Strength 'N Motion, a college prep school out of San Antonio, 80-75 on the final day of the Trinity Valley Community College Classic.
The Jaguars (1-8) carved out a 48-38 lead at halftime and then managed to hold off a Strength 'N Motion rally in the final segment.
Freshman Anthony Riggins of Carthage led JC with 18 points. He also came down with eight rebounds and made four steals.
Nickerson Bess scored 12 points to go along with 13 rebounds and seven assists.
Kaden Keal, Faway Odunbaku, Michael Wardlow and Garrison Griffin scored 12 points apiece for the Jags.
Odunbaku recorded eight rebounds and handed out seven assists.
Following the Thanksgiving recess, JC will open Region XIV play at 7 p.m. on Tuesday by visiting Paris Junior College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.