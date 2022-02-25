Jaguars edge Houston Christian, 97-93, Young scores 34

Playing in its final home game of the season on Thursday night, the Jacksonville College men's basketball team notched a 97-93 win over Houston Christian.
Jaden Young poured in 34 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and racked up seven assists to spark the Jaguars.
Included in Young's effort was going 15-15 from the charity stripe.
Jayden Johnson-Blair tossed in 13 points to compliment his nine assists and seven rebounds.
Kaden Keal added 13 points and four caroms while Donta Coady dropped in 12 points to go along with eight boards.
JC led 53-37 at intermission.
The Jags (8-20, 3-15) will drop the drape on the regular season at 4 p.m. on Saturday with a visit to Coastal Bend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.