Jaguars fall to 0-7 following loss to Murray St. (Okla.)

For the second time this month the Jacksonville College men's basketball team came up on the short end to Murray State (Okla.).
The Aggies (6-4) came into Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse on Saturday afternoon and knocked off the home team, 70-55.
The Jags led 32-28 at halftime, but the second half belonged to the visitors from north of the Red River. Murray St. outscored JC 42-23 in the final 20:00 to secure the victory.
Deven Lindsey tossed in 18 points, grabbed four caroms, had three assists and made two steals for JC.
Bryce Ware and Kaden Keal chipped in eight point apiece.
Leading the Jags in rebounding was Fawaz Odunbaku with nine.
JC will face Southern Arkansas Technical University at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Trinity Valley Community College Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.