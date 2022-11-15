Jaguars finish strong in loss to Hinds (Miss.) CC

SUMMIT, Miss. - In opening day play of the Southwest Mississippi Community College Coca-Cola Classic, Jacksonville College came up short, falling 86-72 to Hinds (Miss.) Community College on Monday night in Summit, Miss.
The Jaguars (0-5) outscored Hinds 47-44 in the second half to finish strong, but it wasn't enough to erase Hinds (2-1) jumping out to a 17-point advantage at halftime.
Michael Wardlow, a 6'-5" freshman from West Orange, Texas scored a season-high 18 points in a reserve role. He connected on 7-of-14 shots from the field.
Richmond Mawutor and Deven Lindsey tossed in 14 points apiece for JC and Kaden Keal added a dozen.
JC will engage the host team at 8 p.m. on Tuesday night. THe Bears will bring a 4-2 worksheet into the fray.
