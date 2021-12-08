Jaguars get 41 points off of the bench, subdue Panola, 77-68

With its reserves accounting for 41 points, Jacksonville College salted away its first Region XIV victory of the season on Tuesday night by stopping Panola College, 77-68, at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
The Jaguars of head coach Louis Truscott are now 5-6. 1-2 and will visit Tyler Junior College at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The Ponies, who are coached by former JC head coach, Aaron Smith, slipped to 9-3, 1-2.
The Jags had one of their better shooting nights of the season, connecting at a 42.9-percent (27-63) rate from the field, while holding the Ponies to 34.4-percent (21-61).
JC also canned 17-19 (89.5-percent) from the free throw line.
In a game where 20 fouls were called against the Jags, Truscott, needed production from his reserves and the non-starters didn't disappoint.
The JC reserves scored 41 points, compared to the non-starters from Panola scoring 29 points.
After a trey off the hand of Jayden Johnson-Blair that came 34 ticks into the affair, JC led, 3-1, and the Jags held on to that advantage the rest of the night.
Johnson-Blair sparked his team on both ends of the court. He dropped in a team-best 19 points to compliment his five rebounds, five assists and two steals.
JC led by 11 at halftime, but Panola quickly got back into the game after generating eight points off of the free throw line in the first 3:06 of the final half, which cut the JC lead to 39-34.
he Ponies were not finished, however, and following a basket off of a driving lay-up by Troy Hupstead that came with 15:36 showing on the clock, the game was tied at 39.
A Johnson-Blair deuce that enabled JC to go in front 42-40 with 14:06 to go gave the home team the lead for good.The Ponies pulled to within one, 57-56, with 7:32 left in regulation, but the Jags went on a 7-0 mini run to take control of things, once again.
Other players of impact for the Jags were Donta Coady (18 pts., 7 rebounds), Jaden Young (15 pts., 9 rebounds) and Jadamion Givan (12 pts, 4 reb., 5 assts., 2 stls.).
Olaverr Camacho ended the night with a double-double (13 pts, 10 rebs.) for the visitors while Jaylen Wisinger pumped in 19 points.
