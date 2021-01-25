Jaguars give up two late runs in 90-79 loss to Apaches

Tyler Junior College cobbled together runs of 10-0 and 8-0 in the final eight minutes to come from behind to beat Jacksonville College, 90-79, in a Region XIV game that was played inside Wagstaff Gymnasium on Saturday.
The Jaguars (0-2) will host Victoria College at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
The victory enabled the Apaches to even their record at 1-1.
Robin White, Jr. (RS Soph., DeSoto/Texas A&M Commerce) dropped in a game-high 27 points for the JC men.
Keldrick Hayes, Jr. (Soph., Cedar Hill/Dodge City (Kan.) CC) scored 18 points and led his team in rebounds with eight, while Darion Ramos (Fr., Pasadena, Texas (Memorial HS) came in off of the bench to toss in nine.
JC torched the twin at a 45.2% (14-31) clip from 3-point range. Conversely, Tyler hit seven shots from beyond the arc.
The Apaches were led in scoring by freshman Jestin Porter with 24.
