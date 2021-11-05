Jaguars have a Sat. matinee against DC-Mountain View coming up

The Jacksonville College Jaguars will be looking to extend their record to 2-0 at 3 p.m. on Sat. when they welcome Dallas College-Mountain View to town.
JC opened the regular season on Monday evening by turning back Dallas College-Brookhaven, 75-63, behind 18-point efforts from Kader Keel and William Noll.
Going into a game on Thursday night, the Lions owned a 2-0 worksheet, with their latest victory being an 86-81 decision over Southwest Adventist on Tuesday.
Following Saturday's game, JC is not scheduled to play at home until Nov. 16 when they entertain Strength in Motion.
