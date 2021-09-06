Jaguars, Lady Jags lift lid on XC season

LONGVIEW — The 2021 cross country season commenced for Jacksonville College distance runners early Saturday morning in Longview where the JC squads took part in the Nicole Lehman Invitational, which was hosted by LeTourneau University.
The Jaguars finished with 80 points and came in fourth place in the team standings.
University of Texas Dallas tallied 28 points to win first place, followed by McMurry University (73) and LeTourneau (74).
LeTourneau's Lorien Nightingale posted a time of 15:35 and came in first place.
A total of 49 men ran in the race.
In the women's division, the Lady Jags ended up in third place in the team standings where they earned 90 points.
Finishing in front of JC was McMurry (24) and UT-Dallas (34).
Jasmin Chacon of McMurry was the first of the 39 runners to cross the finish line. She was timed in 19:52.
Jaguars order of finish and times
7-Brian Ramirez, 16.37
13-Caden Shaw, 17.01
18-Oscar Flores, 17.17
22-Irvin Barona, 17.50
26-Jose Garza, 18.03
37-Jose Torres, 18.30
Lady Jaguars order of finish and times
12-Jaiyah Hodge, 22:19
18-Estella Dorantes, 22:44
19-Fabiola Hernandez, 22:47
23-Hanna Ceballos, 23:30
25-Madison Manak, 23.39
