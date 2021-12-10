Jaguars, Lady Jags will face tough road games on Sat.

Jayden Johnson-Blair, pictured during a Tuesday game in Jacksonville in which he scored 19 points and shagged five rebounds, and the rest of the Jacksonville College Jaguars will travel to Tyler Junior College for a 4 p.m. Region XIV affair on Saturday.

Both basketball teams from Jacksonville College will be on the road on Saturday for their respective Region XIV encounters.

The Jaguars (5-6, 1-2) will travel to Tyler to take on the Apaches (7-5, 2-1).

JC earned its first conference win by stopping Panola College, 77-68, on Tuesday in Jacksonville.

Tyler was also victorious in its last outing. The Apaches nipped Lee College, 65-59, on the Rebels' home floor on Wed.

The Lady Jags will be taking on their second-straight nationally ranked conference foe on Saturday when a 2 p.m. encounter with Trinity Valley Community College is scheduled to take place.

The Lady Cardinals (10-1, 1-0) are ranked No. 10 in the land and are fresh off of a 78-58 decision over Bossier Parish (La.) Community College on Wednesday.

JC fell, 76-50, to No. 20 Angelina College on Tuesday night at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.

