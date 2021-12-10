Jaguars, Lady Jags will face tough road games on Sat.

Both basketball teams from Jacksonville College will be on the road on Saturday for their respective Region XIV encounters.
The Jaguars (5-6, 1-2) will travel to Tyler to take on the Apaches (7-5, 2-1).
JC earned its first conference win by stopping Panola College, 77-68, on Tuesday in Jacksonville.
Tyler was also victorious in its last outing. The Apaches nipped Lee College, 65-59, on the Rebels' home floor on Wed.
The Lady Jags will be taking on their second-straight nationally ranked conference foe on Saturday when a 2 p.m. encounter with Trinity Valley Community College is scheduled to take place.
The Lady Cardinals (10-1, 1-0) are ranked No. 10 in the land and are fresh off of a 78-58 decision over Bossier Parish (La.) Community College on Wednesday.
JC fell, 76-50, to No. 20 Angelina College on Tuesday night at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.