Jaguars lose a heartbreaker to Victoria College in double OT

VICTORIA — Two fairly evenly-matched teams, both trying to scratch and claw their way out of the Region XIV cellar, went at it in Victoria on Wednesday night, where the Victoria Pirates came away with a 80-78 double-overtime triumph over Jacksonville College.
VC (1-14, 1-7) led 32-27 at halftime, but the Jaguars rallied to tie things up at 63 a the end of regulation.
After both units scored six points in the first overtime, a second bonus session was needed to settle things. During that period the Pirates scored 11 points to JC's nine to sew up the victory.
Quendric Smith (Houston, Milby High School) had one of his best games as a Jag, scoring 18 points and pulling down 13 rebounds. He also had four assists and three steals.
Jonterian Steward (14 points, 3 rebounds), Jayden Johnson-Blair (12 pts., 3 assists, 3 steals) and Jaden Young (11 pts., 5 rebs., 4 steals) also recorde4d noteworthy performances for JC.
A key factor in the Jags' loss was the fact that JC shot just 6.3-percent (1-16) from 3-point range.
The JC men (5-12, 1-7) will entertain Lamar State-Port Arthur at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.