Jaguars lose a pair of close games

PLANO — Jacksonville College closed out play in the East-West Challenge, hosted by Collin College in Plano, on Saturday by losing, 70-61 to New Mexico Junior College.
JC (2-3) who trailed 31-25 at halftime, were led in scoring by Dini Mohamed, who knocked down 17 points to go along with six rebounds.
Jadimion Givan and Jaden Young scored 13 points each for the Jags.
High rebounder for JC was Freddie Southwell with seven.
NMJC blistered the nets, shooting 51-percent (26-51) from the field.
On Friday evening host Collin College got past the Jagmen, 70-62.
Young picked up a double-double (17 points and 12 rebounds), with Givan pitching in 12 points to compliment his eight boards.
Mohamed popped in 10 points and shagged seven rebounds for the Jags.
The Cougars' Thai Elder was the game's top scorer, with 21 points.
JC will host Strength 'N Motion at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.