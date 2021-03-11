Jaguars lose by 11 to No.15-ranked Trinity Valley

Aside from a 3:35 span in the second half, Jacksonville College matched strides with No.15-ranked Trinity Valley Community College on Wednesday evening inside the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
During the aforementioned time, the Cardinals went on a 12-2 run which rocketed the men from Athens to a 91-80 victory over the home team.
The win was TVCC's 12th-straight. The Cards (12-1, 12-1) are in first place in the Region XIV standings.
Last-place JC slipped to 3-12, 2-12.
The Jags are scheduled to be in Brenham to test Blinn at 4 p.m. on Saturday.
JC trailed 58-57 before the Cards went on their big run to extend their lead to nine points.
The Jagsters pulled to within six with 2:16 to play in regulation when Telin Porter took a pass from Phillip Washington and drove the lane for a deuce that cut the Cards' advantage to 82-76. That would be as close to victory as the Jags would come.
Washington seemed to get a boost from having a handful of supporters make the trip over from Longview to see the JC freshman point guard in action. Washington scored a team high 31 points. He also raked in seven assists and came down with three rebounds.
Kenan Mitchell scored 17 points to go along with three boards for JC and Keldrick Hayes Jr. tossed in 11 points and shagged six caroms.
Porter wound up with nine points and three rebounds and Terry Moss III came in off the pine to score seven points and pull down four boards.
The Jags led by a dozen, 25-13, at the 10:30 mark of the first half following a bucket by Mitchell.
TVCC closed out the segment strong and led 39-38 at halftime.
The loss was JC's eight conference loss by single digits this season.
