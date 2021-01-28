Jaguars overtaken by Victoria College in final second

History was made at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse in Jacksonville on Wednesday night where Victoria College won its first Region XIV encounter in school history.
Tariq Aman delivered the game winning shot, in the form of a layup, with 0.3 seconds showing on the clock to give the Pirates a 74-72 victory over Jacksonville College.
Aman, who was also the game's leading scorer with 32 points, received the inbound pass with 8.7 seconds to play in regulation and zoomed to the hoop, giving the Pirates the win.
VC joined Region XIV last season and went winless in conference play.
Three JC starters finished in double figures.
Keldrick Hayes, Jr. (Cedar Hill/Dodge City (Kan.) CC) led the way with 19 points and five rebounds.
Phillip Washington (Longview/Longview HS) scored 16 points, hauled in six rebounds and tallied seven assists while Kenan Mitchell (Houston/Coahoma (Miss.) CC) pitched in 16 points while pulling down nine boards.
JC turned the ball over 33 times in the game.
The Pirates led 30-24 at intermission.
The Jaguars (0-3) will head to Athens on Saturday to take on Trinity Valley (2-1). Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m.
