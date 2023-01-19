Jaguars play better in 74-70 road loss to Lamar State-PA

PORT ARTHUR, Texas - Jacksonville College rallied in the second half, but ultimately fell just short of victory in losing, 74-70, to Lamar State-Port Arthur.
Wednesday's Region XIV South battle was played at the Parker Center in Port Arthur.
JC trailed by five points at intermission and won the final half, 36-35.
Free throws factored into the final outcome in a healthy manner. The Seahawks (8-11, 3-6) hit 13-19 (68.4-percent) from beyond the arc while the Lady Jags hit at a 76.9-percent (10-13) from the stripe.
The game's leading scorer was the Seahawks' Deuce Guidry with 24 points.
Bentravin Philli[ps finished with 21 points for the Jags while Richmond Mawutor recorded a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds).
Alex Riera Pereto knocked in 10 points for the visiting outfit while Nickson Bess came in off of the bench to drop in 10 and pull down 10 boards.
Next up is a date with Lee College (16-3, 8-0) at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse in Jacksonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.