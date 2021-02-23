Jaguars' rally falls short in 73-70 road loss to Paris

PARIS – A 12-point halftime deficit proved too big of mountain for Jacksonville College to climb on Monday night at the Hunt Center where the Dragons of Paris Junior College clipped the Jaguars, 73-70 in Region XIV play.
JC is now 2-6, 2-6, while the Dragons were able to even their slate out at 5-5, 5-5.
The Jags will welcome Navarro (4-3, 4-3) to the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Bulldogs have had three-straight postponements and have not played since Feb. 10.
Phillip Washington came in off of the bench to drop in 20 points for JC. He also tallied four rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Terry Moss III and Darion Ramos tossed in eight apiece for the Jagmen.
Scoring seven points and snatching down seven boards for JC was Keldrick Hayes, Jr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.