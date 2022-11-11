Jaguars stopped by Jets despite Mawutor's double double

ENID, Okla. - Richmond Mawutor, a 6'8" freshman from London, England, scored 10 points, came down with 14 rebounds, and collected three blocked shots, but it wasn't enough to send Jacksonville College to the winner's circle.
JC slipped to 0-2 after losing to Northern Oklahoma Enid, 91-77, on Wednesday evening in Enid, Okla.
The Jaguars (0-2) finished strong by outscoring the Jets 48-44 in the second half.
Bryce Ware, a sophomore out of Houston by way of Eastern Arizona Community College, led the Jagmen in scoring with 20. He also collected four caroms and had three assists.
Garrison Griffin (Houston, Westbury High School) tossed in 11 points, had one rebound and made two steals.
Northern Oklahoma (4-1) drained 9-20 from beyond the arc, while the Jags made good on just 5-of-26 from downtown.
JC will be playing in the East-West Challenge in Plano on Friday and Saturday. They are slated to take on South Plains and the host Cougars of Collin County.
