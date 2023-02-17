Jaguars take Lee College to the wire before losing, 77-71

Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Texas... Neches River Near Neches affecting Anderson, Cherokee and Houston Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 1200 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Neches. * WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground away from the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM CST Friday the stage was 13.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM CST Friday was 13.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Sunday evening and continue falling to 9.9 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&