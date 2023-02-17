Jaguars take Lee College to the wire before losing, 77-71

BAYTOWN - Jacksonville College came oh so close to pulling off a major upset of Lee College, the team in Region XIV with the best record, on Wednesday night, but in the end the Rebels managed to come away with a 77-71 victory over the Jaguars.
JC led 43-38 at halftime on a night that the Jags shot 31-percent (9-29) for behind the arc.
Players of impact for JC included Bentravian Phillips (25 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds), Bryce Ware (23 points) and Alex Riera Pereto (13 points, 8 rebounds).
Phillips sank 4-9 attempts from three point range.
The Rebels moved to 22-4, 14-1 following the win.
JC will take a 3-23, 2-14 record in Saturday's homecoming game against Strength-N-Motion. Tip off is slated for 4 p.m. at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse. The Lady Jags will take on Coastal Bend at 2 p.m. in a Region XIV affair.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.