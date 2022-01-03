Jaguars to host No. 2-ranked Kilgore tonight

The Jacksonville College men's basketball team will return to action at 7 p.m. this evening at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
Providing the opposition will be the No. 2-ranked Kilgore Rangers (14-0, 4-0).
The Jags (5-8, 1-3) were unable to get a warm-up game in following the Christmas break, as the Jags' Dec. 31 encounter against Houston Christian was postponed due to COVID-19 reasons.
Jacksonville hasn't played since a 90-86 loss to Tribulation Prep on Dec. 13 in Jacksonville.
The Rangers could also be a bit rusty, as they last took to the court on Dec. 11, when the Rangers took downLee College, 85-62.
Kilgore was scheduled to play Southwestern Christian on Dec. 30, but that game was canceled.
The Kilgore game will be one of three Region XIV tests for the Jags this week.
On Wednesday, JC will travel to Corsicana for a 7 p.m. date with Navarro College, before wrapping up the week with a 4 p.m. contest on Saturday against Trinity Valley Community College. That fray will take place inside the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
