Jaguars to play 3 games this week

It will be a busy week for the Jacksonville College Jaguars.
The JC men (2-5, 2-5) will launch what is a three-game week for them by visiting Paris Junior College for a 6 p.m. game on Monday.
At 7 p.m. Wednesday, the Jags will host Navarro College in the team's lone home affair of the week.
On Saturday, JC will hit the road to Port Arthur for a 4 p.m. battle with the Seahawks of Lamar State.
One of JC's two wins is over Lamar St. (by forfeit for a rules violation).
LADY JAGUARS
The JC ladies' Monday home game against Bossier Parish (La.) Community College has been postponed. No make up date has been announced at this time.
The Lady Jags (1-6, 0-3) will continue Region XIV playing Tyler Junior College at Wagstaff Fieldhouse on Wednesday. No fans are allowed at the game as a part of TJC's COVID-19 protocol.
At 2 p.m. Saturday the Lady Jags have a non-conference game scheduled with Murry State (Okla.).
