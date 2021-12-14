Jaguars upset by Tribulation Prep, 90-86

The Jacksonville Jaguars were looking to put a bow on the pre-Christmas portion of their schedule with a win on Monday night; but those plans didn't materialize.
Tribulation Prep took advantage of the Jags' shooting woes from behind the arc and from the free throw line to register a 90-86 victory over the home team.
JC went 1-13 (7.7-percent) from 3-pointland, while hitting 15-24 (63.5-percent) from the charity stripe.
The Jags led 52-51 at the break.
Dini Mohamed's 19 points and seven rebounds were team highs for the Jags.
Jayden Johnson-Blair pitched in 16 points, six rebounds and five assists while Jaden Young canned 15 points, to go along with three boards.
Jadamion Givan pulled down nine boards and scored eight points.
Following the Christmas break, JC will return to the court by hosting Houston Christian at 7 p.m. on Dec. 31.
