Jaguars zap Strength N Motion, 81-49

Jacksonville College evened its record at 3-3 on Tuesday night at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse by slamming Strength N Motion, a college prep school out of San Antonio, 81-49.
Jayden Johnson-Blair, a 6'1” freshman out of Dallas Kimball High School was practically a one-man wrecking crew. He led JC in scoring (17) and in rebounding (15) and nearly came up with a triple-double after logging seven assists.
Other stellar performances were recorded by Jaden Young (12 points), Donta Coady (10 points, six rebounds), and Freddie Southwell (seven points, seven boards).
JC hit 32-of-73 (43.8-percent) of its shots from the field.
The Jaguars gained control of things early on and led 42-19 at intermission.
The JC men will be in Snyder, Texas on Friday and Saturday for the Western Texas Classic.
They will play the host school at 8 p.m. on Friday and take on Clarendon at 2 p.m. on Sat.
