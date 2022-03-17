PALESTINE - Jacksonville steamrolled Palestine, 11-0 (five innings, run rule),
on Wednesday evening in Palestine.
Jasmine Gallegos pitched a gem to spark the Maidens (2-9-1, 0-1). The sophomore held the home team to no runs on four hits while striking out eight and walking three.
Gallegos was also one of Jacksonville's leading hitters, along with Lakyn Robinson.
Both young ladies went 2-3 at the plate and drove in three runs apiece.
Robinson clubbed her team's only extra-base hit, a double.
Juliana Harwell added a base hit and drove in a pair of runs for Jacksonville, while Toniyah Tyler had a base hit and an RBI.
The Maidens' remaining hit came off of the bat of Payton Johnson.
Jacksonville
