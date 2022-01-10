Jason Holman returns home to take over as Jacksonville AD/HFC

Following a unanimous vote by the Jacksonville Independent School District's Board of Trustees, Jacksonville-product Jason Holman was introduced Monday night as the new athletic director and head football coach at Jacksonville High School. Holman takes over for Wayne Coleman, who retired in mid December after leading the Indians for the past seven years.
“I always aspired to come back home, to Jacksonville,” Holman said. “I played football here and grew up here, so Jacksonville has always been special to me.”
Holman comes to Jacksonville following a three-year stint as AD/HFC at Tatum High School in Rusk County.
Holman posted a 19-12 record while at Tatum — his 2021 team went 8-3.
“It is always difficult to leave a group of young men and young women that you have seen grow up and have spent a lot of time with — it's bitter sweet, but that is the nature of coaching,” Holman said in regard to leaving Tatum.
Prior to arriving in Tatum, Holman served as the defensive coordinator at Lufkin High School. His teams posted a 35-13 record.
A top ten graduate in the Class of 1990 at Jacksonville High School, Holman went on to play football at Stephen F. Austin State University where he was a four-year letterman. He also earned two degrees from the university.
In 2011, Holman served as defensive coordinator on Chapel Hill High School's undefeated state champion team, which was coached by Rusk Head football coach, Thomas Sitton.
Holman has been a high school coach for 25 years and for 16 of those years his teams have qualified for the state playoffs.
When asked what he believes is key to attracting more young men to the football program, Holman stated, “we have to make it something that the kids are proud of and (something) that they will have a sense of pride in, knowing that they earned it.”
Holman said that the fact Jacksonville is dropping down to Class 4A-I, from Class 5A-II, had no bearing on his interest in the job.
“I applied for the job before the (reclassification information) was announced,” he said. “Playing in a district with the 4A teams in East Texas will not be easy. There are no short cuts to success.”
Despite his proved track record as a defensive coordinator, Holman said that he will hire a defensive coordinator, but that he will have input as well.
“I think if you ask the coaches that have worked with me, they will say it is better that I am involved with something, instead of standing around telling them how to do things,” he said.
Holman said that he anticipated hiring a top flight offensive and defensive coordinator.
JISD Superintendent Brad Stewart said that a little more than 60 men applied for the Jacksonville job and that the candidates were carefully vetted and that Holman “rose to the top and presented the qualities that we believe to be a precise fit for JISD and our athletic programs.”
Holman was accompanied to the special meeting by his wife J.J., daughter Jordan Taylor and son Jared.
Holman's exact start date has not been determined at this time.
