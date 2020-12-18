Jasper charges past Jacksonville, 50-35

Jasper came into John Alexander Gymnasium Friday afternoon and took advantage of the fact that Jacksonville was playing its first game in 14 days (COVID-19 protocols) as the Lady Dawgs from District 17-4A upended the Maidens, 50-35.
To make matters worse, Jacksonville was without the services of its leading scorer and team leader, Grace Abercrombie, who saw an extremely limited amount of action in the final half due to illness.
Abercrombie finished with 11 points.
Jasper (6-2) closed the first half on a 10-0 run to take a 23-15 lead into the locker room at the break.
The Lady Dawgs used its superior team speed, athleticism and physicality to control the boards and create a slew of points off of the fast break.
The Maidens (3-5), who trailed by as many as 16 points early in the fourth stanza, cut Jasper's lead to eight, 40-32 with 3:32 left in the game following a basket by Andrea Donnell.
Donnell, a sophomore, played her heart out on both ends of the floor and finished with a team-high 13 points to go along with 20 rebounds (11 offensive).
The Lady Dawgs got back on track and outscored the Maidens 9-3 the rest of the way to preserve the victory.
“After being off for so long it was like starting over for us today,” Jacksonville head girl's basketball coach Lynn Nabi said. “We just need to play some games right now. I think that we will be ok, as long as we can stay healthy and keep playing.”
Ty'Tiauna McQueen and Shabralyn Watson ended up with 13 points apiece for Jasper.
Jacksonville will travel to Joaquin on Monday before taking a few days off for Christmas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.