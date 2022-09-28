JC 35th Annual Scholarship Benefit Golf Tournament set for Sat.

The 35th Annual Jacksonville College Scholarship Golf Tournament will be held on Saturday at Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.
Spots remain open for those that are interested in playing, but have not registered.
To register, go to jacksonville-college.edu/jagolf
The sign-up fee is $100.00 per person, which includes green fees, a cart, lunch and entry in to contests.
This year's tournament will be honoring Bennis and Carole Lybrand.
