JC Cross Country: Brian Ramirez, Jaiyah Hodge set new school records

COMMERCE — Brian Ramirez, a sophomore from Mount Pleasant and Jaiyah Hodge, a sophomore out of Garrison, shattered Jacksonville College school records for the the fastest times in the men's 8K and the women's 5K at the East Texas Shoot Out, held on Friday at Texas A&M Commerce.
Ramirez was timed in 26:19 and finished in eighth place, while Hodge posted a time of 20:47 and ended the race in 23rd place.
“Brian ran the race to perfection,” JC head cross country coach, Kirby Shepherd said. “About halfway into the race he was sitting around 20th place, but looked very relaxed. He negative split the back half and worked his way into a top 10 finish. It is awesome that he is running this fast already. I am excited to see how he progresses the next two months.”
Sheperd said that he wasn't surprised by Hodge's success; even though it is early in the season.
“Jaiyah led the way for the women's team again,” Shepherd said. “She broke the school record by almost 40 seconds. She ran strong and stayed consistent the entire race. All of her hard work is starting to pay off. I know she has the talent to go even faster by the end of the season.”
Caden Shaw (28:22), Oscar Flores (28.31) and Irvin Barona (29.11) all had “solid outings”, according to Shepherd.
“It was their first time racing an 8K, but they battled hard and now know what to expect next time,” he said.
Sophomore Jose Garza (29.38) recorded a personal best.
Coming in first place in the men's division was John Speer (25:15) of A&M Commerce.
Shepherd seemed pleased with the improvement the Lady Jaguars showed.
“Fabiola Hernandez (21:54) dropped almost a minute off her personal best,” Shepherd said. “Estela Dorantes (22:21), Hanna Ceballos (22:30), Madison Manak (22:58) and Evelyn Estrada (23:45) all dropped a considerable amount of time from last week.
“As long as they keep training like they have been, they will continue to keep running fast times. I am very happy for them.”
Emme O'Donnell (18:41) of Dallas Baptist was the first woman to cross the finish line.
