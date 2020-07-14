JC cross country gets green light to start season as normal

Jacksonville College Cross Country received some good news on Monday afternoon when the NJCAA announced its action plan for fall sports.
Cross country is one of the few sports that will stay on schedule, according to the NJCAA — the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has forced NJCAA officials to move most all fall sports to the spring.
JC is scheduled to open its season on Sept.1 by competing in the SFA Lumberjack Opener in at Pecan Acres Park in Nacogdoches.
On Sept. 12 the Jaguars and Lady Jags will travel to Sherman for the Austin College Invitational.
Six days afterwards Texas A&M Commerce will stage the East Texas Shootout at Centennial Park, which is to include the JC squads.
Next up for JC will be a journey to LeTourneau University in Longview for the Nicole Leman Invitational on Sept. 26.
JC's next action will come on Oct. 9, with a meet in Marshall on tap. JC's cross country teams will be competing in the ETBU-Tiger Invitational.
The regular season is scheduled to draw to a close on Oct. 17 when the JC units run in the Little Rock Invitational, hosted by the University of Arkansas Little Rock.
“The schedule is subject to change based on what the host schools decide to do in regards to their Fall semester (canceling, suspended, postponing, etc.), but this is what we are planning to do for the time being!,” JC head cross country coach Kirby Shepherd said.
Shepard will start the season with nine men and eight ladies on the roster.
The Jags have five sophomores — Randy Canady (Groesbeck), Jose Garza (Pollock), Isaiah Garzon (Goodrich), Wesley Rogers (Malakoff, Cross Roads High School), and Trevor Turner (Little Cypress Mauriceville).
Jacksonville High School product Laura Luna is the only returnee for the JC women, as Shepherd has nine freshmen on the Lady Jag roster.
That group includes Guadaloupe Guerrero from Jacksonville High.
The NJCAA Division I Championships are slated to be held at the Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa on Dec. 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.